The time has come to get your winter coats and scarves out, as it looks like winter conditions are set to arrive before the end of the week.

Met Éireann expect temperatures to drop to freezing this weekend.

It follows a spell of unsettled conditions for large parts of the country, with southern counties having been hit by showers over the past few days, and a number of weather warnings have been issued.

Met Éireann has forecast similar conditions leading up to the weekend, including wet and windy weather affecting much of the country, while temperatures will remain rather mild for the time of the year.

However, this will change towards the end of the coming weekend as the national forecaster predicts temperatures to plunge to freezing on Sunday night.

Met Éireann expects Sunday night to be "mostly dry with clear spells, although cloud will increase in the north and west at times, bringing a few light showers. Cold with lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees, in a light west to northwest wind."

This precedes the threat of an Arctic blast that could see temperatures drop even lower next week. It is believed temperatures could drop to as low as -2 °C, which could bring snowy conditions.

However, a blocking high-pressure system is currently developing, which could translate to less rain but increasingly cooler conditions.

"There is a signal for a northerly air-flow to become established over Ireland during the week as a Blocking High Pressure develops in the mid-Atlantic," a Met Éireann spokesperson said of next week.