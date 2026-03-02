Brought to you by TwinkleTown, in partnership with Dublin City Council

Enter your details below for a chance to win this great prize! (Closing Date: Dec 9th)

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about what festive activities you want to explore with your loved ones this festive season.

If you're still unsure about what to book, why not check out TwinkleTown?

TwinkleTown, in partnership with Dublin City Council, is lighting up Dublin this Christmas.

From 1pm on November 28th, Smithfield Square will be transformed into a magical, festive wonderland for the whole family to enjoy.

With everything from an ice rink and a ferris wheel which is situated in a vintage fairground to a Christmas Market and a cosy Twinkle Tavern, you can expect a magical Christmas experience.

You can also sit back and enjoy the miraculous production of Santo Panto and the Magic Present Machine. Join Santa and his team of mischievous elves on an epic journey of music, magic and Christmas cheer for just €5 per person (plus booking fee).

On top of this, every child who attends Santo Panto will get a special early Christmas present from Santa’s workshop, how exciting!

If you're planning on attending, early booking is advised due to how in demand Santa and the elves are at the moment. Each show has a run time of 20 minutes and will take place each Saturday and Sunday in December from 10am to 7pm, as well as daily on December 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd.

TwinkleTown opens from 11am to 9pm from Monday to Friday and 10am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

To celebrate this festive period of giving, TwinkleTown, in partnership with Dublin City Council, are giving away an overnight stay in Ireland's first street art hotel, The Hendrick Smithfield for two people with breakfast, x2 tickets for ice rink at TwinkleTown AND €150 credit to be used across TwinkleTown including the TwinkleTavern, vendors and fairground. *

To enter, all you have to do is fill in your details below for a chance to win this great prize! The closing date is Tuesday the 9th of December.

Good luck!

*T&Cs apply

Competition prize is valid for the duration of the TwinkleTown market