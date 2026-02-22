Brought to you by The Guinness Storehouse. Over 21s only. Please drink responsibly.

My Goodness! It’s Christmas at the Guinness Storehouse

While you might not be in the festive spirit yet, Christmas is right around the corner. That means bustling Dublin streets and the lighting of our city's iconic Christmas lights.

The Gravity Bar at the Guinness Storehouse has you sorted for all your festive needs. It’s the perfect central spot for your annual Christmas catch-up with old school pals and hosting dazzling Christmas parties.

As Dublin's newest must-visit festive spot, the Gravity Bar is guaranteed to keep all your mates jolly and bright. With 360° views of the city, Christmas Nights at Gravity Bar is sure to put you all in the festive spirit as you take in the views of the Dublin city skyline, illuminated by magical Christmas lights from across the city.

Enjoy sipping on special seasonal cocktails and sleighing your hunger with tasty festive bites from BigFanBao's exclusive fabulous festive menu.

What's more, the iconic Love Tempo DJs are back for this Christmas ONLY at the Guinness Storehouse to showcase some amazing talent. The Love Tempo DJs are not ones to miss and they will be spinning some banging tunes guaranteed to have everyone boogying the night away, so make sure you wear your dancing shoes.

It’s also the perfect spot for a Christmas date night. There’s really nothing more romantic than breathtaking views and delicious snacks and drinks. So why not surprise your partner with a romantic evening?

Each each ticket includes entry, an Apricot & Sage Paloma on arrival, a choice of a Guinness or Guinness 0.0 pint as well as three dishes from BIGFAN’s tasty festive bites menu.

You’d be a fool not to experience a Guinness Storehouse Christmas this festive season! Who knows, it might even become your new Christmas tradition.