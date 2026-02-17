The playground was 'extensively damaged' by vandals last week.

Repairs on a vandalised playground repairs could cost Dublin City Council up to €300,000.

The playground in Dublin City was 'extensively damaged' by vandals last week and some parts of were also set on fire.

The council said fire damage to the playground and perimeter fence led Parks Services to deem the area unsafe and close it for a safety investigation.

Furthermore, temporary fencing was erected to restrict access following the incident, however this was also vandalised and removed over the weekend.

Parks Services have confirmed that efforts to install a 'more robust fencing system' while carrying out repairs is now underway at the playground.

A spokesperson for the council added that the playground will remain closed until such works are completed.

Opened in 2023 by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, the park has been badly damaged after anti-social behaviour caused extensive vandalism and fire damage.

Deirdre Prince, Senior Executive, Parks Office with the Council said in the report: “Regrettably, the playground will remain closed in its entirety until repair works can be scheduled and completed."

It’s the third time vandalism has severely damaged the park and playground, closing the facility again just two years after its opening.

“In addition to the recent acts of vandalism, there have been several incidents of anti-social behaviour against security personnel who were obstructed from performing their duties in both Diamond Park and Liberty Park," Ms Prince continued.

She called the behaviour 'completely unacceptable and is being treated with the utmost seriousness'.

Due to a lack of night-time security, Liberty Park will remain closed pending alternative arrangements.

A playground specialist will assess potential structural fire damage, with repair costs estimated at €250,000 to €300,000.