The warning comes into play from 2pm Friday.

The time has come to get your winter coats and scarves out, as it looks like blustery conditions are on their way.

Three counties have been issued Status Orange rain warnings from Met Éireann.

The warning comes into play from 2pm tomorrow, Friday November 14 in Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow until 11am on Saturday.

Met Éireann have warned of significant rainfall accumulations, especially on high ground and exposed areas which may cause significant flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.

Furthermore, the three counties are met with a Status Yellow wind warning from 12pm Friday until 4am Saturday.

Dublin is also on a yellow rain warning from 9am tomorrow morning.

In more wintery weather news, Met Éireann expect temperatures to drop to freezing this weekend.

It follows a spell of unsettled conditions for large parts of the country, with southern counties having been hit by showers over the past few days, and a number of weather warnings have been issued.

Met Éireann has forecast similar conditions leading up to the weekend, including wet and windy weather affecting much of the country, while temperatures will remain rather mild for the time of the year.

However, this will change towards the end of the coming weekend as the national forecaster predicts temperatures to plunge to freezing on Sunday night.

Met Éireann expects Sunday night to be "mostly dry with clear spells, although cloud will increase in the north and west at times, bringing a few light showers. Cold with lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees, in a light west to northwest wind."

This precedes the threat of an Arctic blast that could see temperatures drop even lower next week. It is believed temperatures could drop to as low as -2 °C, which could bring snowy conditions.

However, a blocking high-pressure system is currently developing, which could translate to less rain but increasingly cooler conditions.

"There is a signal for a northerly air-flow to become established over Ireland during the week as a Blocking High Pressure develops in the mid-Atlantic," a Met Éireann spokesperson said of next week.