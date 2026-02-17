The Roar singer will bring her show of hits to Malahide Castle next summer.

Katy Perry is set to play Dublin for the first time in over a decade.

The Roar singer will bring her show of hits to Malahide Castle on June 24, 2026.

Last month, she lit up Belfast's SSE Arena with her Lifetime's Tour, but has not played a gig in the Republic of Ireland since her California Dreams Tour in 2011.

The spectacular show will include all the hits from across her multi-million-selling albums including Teenage Dream, I Kissed a Girl, The One That Got Away and more.

Her most recent single Bandaids explores themes of heartbreak and the end of a relationship, released following the 41-year-old's breakup with long term partner Orlando Bloom earlier this year.

She took to her 202 million Instagram followers, thanking them for the support on the song.

"Thank you for the love on bandaids," she wrote.

"(To be honest), I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out... even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable... but hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through and maybe they won't feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have."