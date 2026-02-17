The allegations were made by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy.

Dublin Zoo has 'vehemently disputed' welfare allegations made against them in the Dáil.

Allegations of animal mistreatment, financial irregularities and sexual harassment of workers made by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy under Dáil privilege.

The TD raised what he called 'very serious issues at the zoo' as he introduced legislation calling for an emergency inspection at the site.

Mr Murphy told the Dáil there were 'credible allegations of harassment, including sexual harassment, of zoo workers by managers' as well as 'financial irregularities' within the organisation.

He added that very serious animal welfare issues had resulted in the deaths of numerous animals and the disappearance of an entire species from the zoo.

Dublin Zoo issued a statement following the claims yesterday, saying more than 50 similar anonymous allegations have been independently investigated over the past three years which were 'found to be either unfounded or historic and already resolved'.

It continued to say that these claims formed part of a pattern, which caused 'wholly unwarranted reputational harm'.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Murphy raised serious concerns about animal welfare after a pregnant cheetah was transferred from Fota Wildlife Park to Dublin Zoo, saying the move took place on Halloween, and that the cheetah gave birth the following day.

Tragically, none of the cubs survived.

Mr Murphy argued that the animal should not have been transported while pregnant and criticised the level of experience among those caring for her.

He continued to tell the Dáil that a female employee at Dublin Zoo faced repeated harassment by a male manager, who was suspended but remains in a senior role, while she was made redundant.

He also cited other harassment cases, property damage, and alleged financial misconduct at the zoo, criticising the lack of State oversight.

Dublin Zoo strongly rejected the allegations made by Mr Murphy in the Dáil, describing them as 'misleading' or 'false' and criticising the fact they were raised without prior engagement.

Mr Murphy outlined a series of animal welfare concerns, including the deaths of African wild dogs, wolves, elephants, and antelopes, which he attributed to understaffing, insufficient training, and mismanagement.

He also said complaints to management, regulators, and journalists had been ignored, with journalists facing repeated legal threats.

The zoo responded that animal welfare remains its highest priority, that it operates under strict regulation and oversight, and that its financial and HR practices follow robust governance and best-practice standards.