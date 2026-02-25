The man developing the project says he hasn't given up.

A city cable car scheme in Dublin is back on the table 20 years after it's original proposal.

The plan to install cable cars over the River Liffey was originally proposed in 2006 but was subsequently shelved after failing to gain permission from the city council for land to accommodate the four giant towers needed to build the cars.

However, such plans may be resurrected after developer behind the 'Suas' said he could have it built within two years.

The 'Suas' would run from the 3Arena and continue down the Liffey, nearly as far as Heuston station.

Barry Boland urged that hope surrounding the project is not completely dead.

"We're in a position now that we could go for planning within three months," he stated.

"We have the investors, we know it can cost about 80million euro. We know we don't need any grants or subsidies or tax breaks."

Additionally, Labour councillor Dermot Lacey was also in favour of exploring the so called 'suas'.

"We need more imagination, we need more creativity, we need more exciting projects.

"I always supported it on that basis, it deserved to get a hearing, it deserved to get a try-out, and if it wasn't going to work we'd see that it in the planning process.

"We have a terrible tendency to knock things in Dublin."