The hotel will be apart of US billionaire John Malone's MHL Hotel Collection.

A Dublin 2 hotel has got the green light after developers re-lodged two failed city centre projects.

The Drury Street and William Street South hotel will be part of US billionaire John Malone's MHL Hotel Collection and will consist of 40 bedrooms.

The hotel will be next to the existing MHL Collection four-star Brooks Hotel, with planning permission for five extra rooms to bring its total to 103.

Planning permission was granted following revised plans from Drury Leisure Investments Ltd with the council stating that the development would not harm the surrounding area.

Aidan Crowe of Banta Restaurants, operator of the Pink Restaurant at the site, supported the application.

He commented: "The scheme will revitalise the underutilised site and provide much-needed additional hotel accommodation, contributing positively to the local economy within the south city centre."

McGill Planning lodged a hotel concentration report alongside the application stating that 8,627 additional hotel bed-spaces will be required by 2030 for the city, an average of 1,725 per annum.

Additionally, businessmen Eamon Waters and Tom Cleary have re-submitted previously refused Dublin city centre hotel plans.

Waters’ Grafton Residence UC seeks a 73-bedroom hotel near St Stephen’s Green, while Cleary’s Chambers Properties Ltd aims to convert a Temple Bar building into 43 bedrooms.

The report states: "This proposed development will build on this and consolidate the area as a destination for residents and tourists alike."

"The proposed scheme seeks to redevelop a centrally located and highly accessible site that is currently underused," stated McGill planning.

It added that 'the proposal will remove an underperforming, low density building on an urban corner and replace them with a modern building reflecting the growth of Dublin City in recent times while also respecting the notable protected structures in the immediate area'.