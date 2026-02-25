F-Spine operations began last month.

Residents in Finglas have raised concerns about F-Spine bus changes.

Such concerns were raised at a public meeting on the BusConnects Finglas routes which took place last night.

F-Spine operations began last month and were immediately met with complaints and controversy.

Locals criticised daily cancellations, frequency cuts on the 23, 24 and F3 routes, as well as the loss of local connections, including the removal of the service from Beneavin Road.

Following the meeting, organiser and People Before Profit Councillor Conor Reddy commented: "People are missing hospital appointments, school children and students are stranded to and from their way to school and college, and older people and people with disabilities are either isolated or left waiting in the cold at bus stops.

"People deserve a bus service that connects communities, not cuts them off."

Additionally, a Finglas Bus Action Group was formed, and at 2pm today locals planned to visit the NTA’s Smithfield offices to deliver hundreds of petition signatures and over 700 public complaints.

Cllr Reddy continued: "In the coming weeks we will be planning larger public action, including the possibility of a mass protest or slow march along one of the affected routes. The NTA has not listened so far. They will have to listen now."

The People Before Profit councillor had previously passed a motion at the Dublin City Council North West Area Committee, which called for a full review of the route.

The motion further called for direct engagement between the NTA and local communitie and was backed by all councillors in the Ballymun–Finglas Local Electoral Area.