Something to get you in the festive spirit if it hasn’t quite hit yet.

Instead of one large Christmas market in the centre of the city, like many cities across Europe, Dublin has several Christmas markets, if you know where to look for them.

Many of the classics have ceased operating in recent years, leading small businesses and venues to rise up and host their own, with the same level of festive cheer and ambience you’d hope to find.

So if you’re looking for a Christmassy day out with pals, or you want to do your gift shopping at the stalls, here are the Dublin Christmas markets worth a visit.

Twinkletown

November 28th until January 4th

Twinkletown is set to light up Smithfield this silly season.

The brand-new Christmas experience comes in partnership with Dublin City Council and is offering some stellar festive vibes from their ice rink to the big wheel, it's not to be missed.

To make the experience even more memorable, every child attending the high-energy spectacle that is Santo Panto will be treated to an early Christmas present from the man himself - Santa Claus!

Early booking is recommended due to anticipated demand for this unique experience.

Stillgarden

Sunday 7th December, 11am-5pm

Stillgarden are back with another Christmas Fair this year which features a very impressive lineup of Vendors who will showcase the very best of Handmade Skincare, Art, Crafts, Illustrations, and homeware.

If you fancy a tipple as you mosey around the stalls – it is Christmas after all – there will be a bar in the market serving traditional mulled drinks, with a Stillgarden Twist.

Looking to support some small businesses when shopping for your Christmas gifts as well? There will be tons of smaller vendors with gorge merch that would be perfect for Secret Santa.

The Swords Castle Christmas Market

Weekends from November 28 until December 7

With over 50 stalls of gifts, art, crafts, and food all sold by local traders, this festive offering has held its own over the last few years.

Additionally, Santa’s Grotto makes it the perfect spot for the entire clan to get their photo with the man himself.

Santa’s Grotto will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm, priced at €5 per child, including a small gift and emailed photo and no booking is required.

The market is open November 28, 3pm to 8pm, November 29 and 30, 12pm to 7pm, and December 6 and 7, 12pm to 7pm.

The Fumbally Christmas Market

December 5-7

The Fumbally are back this year with a Christmas Market, with over 35 traders from all over Ireland. You can expect all the things you love most from browsing the stalls, including mulled wine, mince pies, as well as fresh bread available from the Fumbally Bakery.

Vendors include The Dirt Bird, Harry’s Nutbutter, Open Hive Honey, Native Circles Art, and many more.

This market is all indoors, so no need to keep too watchful of an eye on the forecast. You can find the market operating from December 5-7.

Henry Street/Mary Street Christmas Market

November 24 - Christmas Eve

We can almost guarantee there'll be Labubu's aplenty on this street!

⁠

Dublin City Council has confirmed that the Henry Street and Mary Street Christmas Markets will return this year, marking 76 years of trading in the city centre.

Running from 24 November to Christmas Eve, the markets will feature updated stalls, live weekend performances, a community hub, and appearances from Santa throughout December.

Wonderlights

Until December 28

Malahide Castle and Gardens, and Marlay Park both have a pretty large Christmas market that operates outside of the entrance to their Wonderlights experience, regardless of whether you’re embarking on the lit up trail.

Alpine Food & Drink Village is home to tons of food and drink vendors, stalls that cater to all dietary requirements, with the likes of pizza, crepes, toasties, donuts, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and much more available to purchase.

This Christmas Market experience only operates from 5pm, when it’s already dark, so if you live nearby and are looking to have a festive evening, make sure you check this spot out.

Dublin Loves Christmas at the RDS

Until December 23

Dublin’s iconic RDS in Ballsbridge has transformed into a winter wonderland as it hosts Dublin Loves Christmas.

This dazzling new celebration filled with festive magic for all the family opened last week and it is home to an arry of show-stopping attractions including a full-size undercover ice rink, an observation wheel offering breathtaking views across Dublin, thrilling rides and more.

As well as this, visitors can enjoy a traditional Christmas market which showcasing local food and drink producers and artisan gift specialists.

What's not to love?

The Botanic Gardens Eco Christmas Market

December 13 and 14, 10am to 4pm

Botanic Gardens popular sustainable Christmas market is back this year sprinkling magic over the stunning surroundings.

With over 50 stalls both indoors and outdoors against the backdrop of our historic glasshouses, it's not to be missed.

Stalls will feature an array of sustainable gift ideas, decorative craft, mistletoe and tasty seasonal treats, and better yet, admission is free with no booking required.

The Boland Mills Christmas Market

November 29 and 30, 11am-7pm

A new entry to Dublin's Christmas market scene, Boland Mills will be hosting a weekend of wonder and whimsy.

The Bolands Mills Bizarre Bazaar is a festive market like no other, offering live performances, handmade gifts, festive foods, and a sprinkle of winter magic.