Tis the season, after all.

With just weeks until the big day, Dublin cafés all over the county are baking up mince pies. Some have even put their own spin on the most festive treat. If mince pies are one of your fave parts of Christmas, then make sure you get down to one (or five) of these Dublin spots in the next few weeks to devour some.

1. Bread 41

Multiple locations

Bread 41 are serving up mince pies, and if they're as good as their croissants and muffins, then you will not be disappointed. They open until 3pm on the daily.

2. Vanilla Pod Eatery

Multiple Locations

With locations in Dún Laoghaire Carrickmines, and Blackrock, Vanilla Pod gives you plenty of options to get your hands on some of the best mince pies Dublin has to offer.

3. Farmhouse Café

Location: Walkinstown

These bad boys are bound to fly off the shelves, so don't wait too long before going to try one. Farmhouse Café closes on weekends but opens 7.30am to 3pm between Monday and Friday.

4. Fabel Bakery

Dún Laoghaire

Having recently relocated to Dún Laoghaire, Fabel is serving up some serious treats - including marvelous mince pies.

Make sure to get your hands on them while you can! Pre-orders are open now,

5. Two Pups Coffee

Location: Francis Street

They aren't known for their traditional mince pies, but we love the creativity behind their annual xmas financier.

6. Kennedy's Food Store

Multiple Locations

Kennedy's have been preparing for mince pie season, and are finally now selling them to the public. Why not pick up a batch from one of their stores?\

7. No Messin Bakery

Location: Stoneybatter

You can preorder a batch of mince pies from No Messin Bakery now if you want to be sure to have a ton come Christmas Day. Check out how to HERE.

8. The Pepper Pot Café

Location: Powerscourt Centre

The Pepper Pot Café is serving up these delish mince pies, for your viewing, and eating, pleasure! They serve them up with brandy butter to make them extra festive.

9. Two Boys Brew

Location: Phibsborough

If you're still talking about your Two Boys Brew mince pies from last year, then do not delay on preordering the Christmas box because they are flying.

10. Honey Honey Café

Multiple locations

These mince pies contain the most delectable boozed soaked, nutty filling, perfect to enjoy with a coffee.

11. Baa Baa Café

Location: Chapelizod

Customers say these mince pies are "the best we have ever had." You better get down to Baa Baa Café to see what all the fuss is about!

12. Timber Trove Café

Location: Rathfarnham

As well as the return of their Christmas sambo, Timber Trove Café are another Dublin café that have welcomed back mince pies in honour of the season.

13. Brindle Coffee & Wine

Location: Portobello

This pet friendly spot in Portobello is also full of mince pies, and they open Sunday to Wednesday until 8pm and Thursday to Saturday until 9pm.

14. Russell Street/Parnell Street Bakery

Location: Russel Street and Parnell Street

A two in one for this one as the same crew run a fantastic show at both Russell Street Bakery and Parnell Street Bakery - and just your luck, they are serving up sensational mince pies this festive season.

15. Elliot's

Location: North Circular Road

The M is swapped for a Q at Elliot's bakery as they serve up delicious quince pies.

Delicious pastry packed full of quince, boozy dried fruits, warm spices, toasted almonds, clementine marmalade and brown butter and topped with an oat and brown butter crumble - we are drooling.

16. 2210 Patisserie

Powerscourt Centre

This iconic baking empire ran by Una Leonard is serving up some deliously festive mince pies.