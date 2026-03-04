Silly season is back again, the perfect time to gather with friends and family

Looking for somewhere to dine and imbibe with your mates, but not willing to perch somewhere short of space and lacking in room?

Well look no further – we’ve brainstormed the best and roomiest restaurants in Dublin city where you can bring all of your friends, and then some.

So do yourself, and others, a favour, and organise an incredibly fun evening for your nearest and dearest in one of these incredible hotspots.

1. Dada

South William Street, more info here.

This place is one of the more beautiful restaurants in the whole of Dublin, this Moroccan-themed haunt serves up some delicious vegetarian and vegan recipes that will leave you full for hours.

The seating arrangements are perfect for big groups, with big booths available for booking every night.

2. 777

This Mexican restaurant is reasonable, tasty and loads of fun on any given night. Here’s where you need to bring your rowdy friends for a big evening meal before going out.

And if you go on Sundays and only have to fork out €7.77? All the better.

Seating arrangements are perfect for big groups, and they boast a cocktail menu to die for.

3. Ashton's

Located in Clonskeagh, book now via their website.

Down by the river in Clonskeagh, Ashtons has quietly become one of the city’s most inviting new dining spots - and a great shout for Christmas get-togethers.

A huge space with room for 120 diners makes the main restaurant idea for a large group.

Additionally, their riverside terrace is perfect for crisp winter afternoons, and a 150-seater Arts Club ideal for larger group bookings or festive parties.

There’s also a cosy snug and a proper old-school pub attached, so you can make a night of it without ever leaving the building.

4. Floritz

Food at Floritz is adventurous and globally influenced, and with plenty room for big groups, it's definitely one to add to your list this Christmas.

From sushi to sharing, there is something for everyone to enjoy - not to mention their thrilling drinks menu.

5. Farmer Brown’s

Rathmines and Clonskeagh, more info here.

Farmer Brown’s is the perfect place to bring your mates to for a big, happy meal out.

Their menu is fun, the decor is great and the atmosphere is deadly – not to mention the whopper tunes they have going while you sit and enjoy one of the better meals of your life.

6. Platform Pizza Bar

There are very few places, by the seaside especially, where you can bring everyone you know, and still have room to sit more – but the glorious Platofrm Pizza Bar out in Bray has atmosphere in droves and room for days.

The menu here caters to everyone with delishes pastas, pizzas, main dishes and vegan options. Perfect for a big family night out.

7. Coppinger

Located on Coppinger Row, book now via their website.

After closing its doors in 2021, this Dublin icon made a much-anticipated comeback in 2024 – and it’s better than ever.

Originally opened by the Bereen Brothers back in 2009, Coppinger Row quickly became a hotspot for locals and A-listers alike (yes, Beyoncé, U2, and George Clooney have all dined here).

The revamped space now serves up a sleek, contemporary menu and seriously impressive cocktails – as well as plenty space for you and the whole gang!

8. Yamamori

Multiple locations, more info here.

Sushi is a great choice for a big meal with friends, as it’s cheap, tasty, filling and easily shared – and we feel that Yamamori‘s restaurant is the best in the business to help you out with this, especially in large groups.

Their drinks menu is also superbly wonderful, for the drinks lovers amongst your troop of merry friends.

9. Bonobo's

This Smithfield bar is the perfect spot for pizza and a pint with the gang this festive season.

Delicious grub, unreal beers, and an even better atmosphere - what's not to like.

10. Tippenyaki

Home of the famous sushi boat, Tippenyaki is one of the better places to bring a big group who are down for a good time. Sit yourself around an animated chef and get stuck into some delicious sushi, courtesy of the wildly talented masters.

An ideal haunt to get some food before an evening on the tiles… or the couch, whatever.

11. Hawksmoor

College Green, more info here.

This spot must be on your go to list this Christmas season.

Serious steaks, creative cocktails and an amazing atmosphere, Hawksmoor has it all - as well as plenty of space for big gangs.

12. Krewe

Capel Street and Charlemont Square, more info here.

From their famous Seafood boil to bangin' burgers, this New Orleans style restaurant is ideal for a Christmas gathering.

If you’re looking for a sharing food experience that will keep you more full than small plates and is also a lot more fun, get your bib on and dig in.

With both restaurants ideal for large groups, Krewe has ideal fun vibes and even better grub.

13. Kaldero

Stephen’s Green – book in for a visit via their website.

Tucked just off Grafton Street, Kaldero is lovingly run by Richie and Alex – the duo behind Bahay, the Filipino food truck you definitely queued for at a festival.

They’ve gone brick-and-mortar this year, and it’s paying off in a big way: think banana ketchup chicken skewers, crispy okoy, pork sisig crowned with a glossy egg yolk, and a kare kare oxtail stew that’s pure comfort. Pair it all with a funky chilled red and a heap of garlic rice – perfection.