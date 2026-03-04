December is almost upon us, and so too is our urge for a festive pint amidst a sea of lights and evergreen garlands.

As November draws to a close, there's an ever-growing cohort of people that start tentatively bringing decorations down from the attic, sneaking the odd festive bop into their playlists and generally allowing the Christmas spirit to completely consume them.

Members of this group may find themselves in Dublin city desperately seeking twinkling lights and green garlands to accompany their pints, with the desire setting in earlier every year. If you align with these values and are looking for an appropriately festive pub corner to settle into, you're in luck - here are 10 Dublin pubs well kitted out for Christmas.

Stag's Head

Dame Court/Lane

This multi-storey Victorian pub have formally immersed themselves in the Christmas spirit, with classy warm white fairy lights neatly lining every mirror and seat. This spot is slap bang in the middle of town with stand up comedy downstairs every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night too if you're looking for a laugh post-pint.

Strawberry Hall

Strawberry Beds

Enjoy a creamy pint and pizza under a ceiling of glistening lights and tinsel - it'll cure whatever ails ya. This Dublin 20 haunt are well known for their maximalist approach to Christmas decorations, with plenty of space if you've a group in tow.

The Hole in the Wall

Blackhorse Avenue, Phoenix Park

Boldly describing themselves as Europe's longest & most Christmassy pub (a valiant combo), The Hole in the Wall is famous for its decorations which are lashed up as early as October and stay up well into January, keeping the festive spirit alive during the gloomiest month of the year. You might think there's already been too many reels of the many decorated corners of this park-side pub, but we reckon yours will be the best.

The Bank Bar

College Green

The Bank boasts a giant, Rockefeller-style Christmas tree atop its central bar, with garlands adorning the Romanesque columns and Christmas tunes on the go to accompany your seafood chowder. The perfect place to bring your mam, or your aunties who are up to box off all their Christmas shopping in one day.

Ginger Man Pub

Fenian Street

It'd be remiss to draft up a list of Christmassy pubs in Dublin without mentioning the undefeated master of festive cheer, The Ginger Man Pub on Fenian Street. Every inch, nook and cranny of this Merrion Square-side haunt is carefully adorned with decorations that have been collected over a period of 30 years, and a visit here at some stage over the Christmas period really is a must.

The Old Stand

Exchequer Street

Once December rolls around, the Old Stand's impressive flower baskets are accompanied by soft white lights and lush red ribbons making this central, traditional pub the perfect backdrop for your festive selfies.

The Flowing Tide

Middle Abbey Street

If you're seeing a show at the Abbey over Christmas, pop into The Flowing Tide before (or after) for a festive tipple - it'd be rude not to, really. Green garlands and twinkling lights accompany creamy pints and warming Irish coffees - it's the combo we all need for December.

Devitts

Camden Street Lower

If you work or socialise anywhere around the Camden Street area, no doubt you'll be familiar with the wall-to-wall lights adorning Devitts's red brick exterior, and the festive vibes continue inside the cosy lounge. With live music seven nights a week and a reliable pub menu for sustenance, this is a dreamy spot over Christmas if you manage to nab a seat.

McNeills

Capel Street

The world's 22nd coolest street is the perfect spot to hit up over Christmas and get all your shopping done in one burst. Music shop? Check. Vintage shop? Check. Sex shop? Check check. Cosy, beautifully decorated pub with open fire for a cosy pint afterwards? Believe it or not, check.

The Oval

Middle Abbey Street

The ideal place to sneak into after a spot of early Christmas shopping, the halls at The Oval are well and truly decked with sizeable red velvet bows and lush green garlands adorning the banisters. No better place for tucking your Penneys bags under your seat and enjoying a well earned break.