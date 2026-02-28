These Christmas sandwiches would compete with the Moist Maker.

If there's one thing we have in common with Ross Geller, it's a love of Christmas sandwiches. The passion he has for the Moist Maker in Season 5 Episode 9 of FRIENDS has struck a chord with a generation, and every November/December we tap into our inner RossAtron and salivate at the very mention of Christmas sambos.

Luckily the cafés and restaurants of Dublin are as much on this buzz as we are, with many already whipping out those festive ingredients, stacking them high, and serving up Christmas dinner between two bread slices.

While we're sure we've missed some, and would appreciate hearing of anymore Dublin cafés or restaurants doing a Christmas sandwich, we're sure these locations will keep you satiated for the time being.

Carved

Grand Canal and Ballsbridge, more info here

It wouldn't be a list of sandwiches without mentioning Carved.

A whopping roll of roast turkey, carved ham, sausage stuffing, brie cheese, garlic aioli, pickled red cabbage, cranberry sauce and a pot of gravy - whew!

Available in both locations, on catering and on delivery, so many ways to get your hands of this delicious sambo.

Carved opens Monday to Friday in Ballsbridge from 9am, 10am on a Saturday, and in Grand Canal weekdays from 8am.

FX Buckley

Pembroke Street, more info here

Known for it's meaty dinners and fine dining feel, FX Buckly may fly under the radar for their xmas sambo, but what a sin that would be.

Composed of locally sourced Irish ingredients and packed with festive flavour, it’s the ultimate seasonal treat.

Their Christmas sandwich is served from their hatch on Pembroke Street, starting from December 1st.

FX Buckley Victualler and Grocer is open seven days a week from 10am, 11am on a Sunday.

The Yellow Door

Malahide, more info here

This Malahide cafe is known for their speciality coffee and brunch - and now, their Christmas sandwich offering.

Sourdough break stuffed with turkey, ham, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mozzarella paired with a MASSIVE pot of gravy.

The Yellow Door opens Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 3pm, Saturday 8am-4pm, and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

The Saucy Cow

Temple Bar, more info here

An offering for our vegan and veggie friends out there, The Saucy Cow is serving up such a whopper, even meat eaters would be impressed.

Crunchy fried oyster mushrooms, homemade stuffing, caramelised onions, cranberry sauce, mayo and their notorious KFC style gravy on toasted bretzel bakery sourdough - and breathe.

The Saucy Cow opens Monday-Thursday 12pm -9pm, 12-10pm on Fridays, Saturday 11am-10pm and Sunday 11am-9pm.

DisnDat

Dame Court, more info here

Known for their toastie and a pint deals, DisnDat are serving up some fabulous food in their Dame Street home, and also out their famous Festive Fuinneog.

From Christmas cocktails to their sandwich offering, all the flavours of festivities can be found here.

DisnDat opens from 12pm on seven days a week.

Tír

Hatch Street, more info here

Another spot that you can't but mention when talking about sandwiches is Tír.

This monstrosity of a sambo consists of roast turkey breast from Feighcullen Farm, turkey sausage stuffing, smoked salters farm ham, master stock gravy, xmas tree mayo (made with pine foraged from the Dublin Mountains), Irish cheddar, and cranberry sauce on Oak Smoke Bakery's toasted ciabatta.

10's across the board.

Tir Deli li opens Monday-Friday from 8am-3pm.

The Storyteller Pub

Grand Canal Street, more info here

This Dublin pub is known for their live music, creamy pints, great craic.

Offering out some delicious food, among it for the festive season is their Christmas sandwich which sees a ciabatta topped with honey glazed ham, turkey, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce served with a side of the seriously tasty chips.

The Storyteller is open from 12pm Monday-Saturday and from 2pm on Sundays.

Póg

Multiple locations, more info here

Famous for their brunch offerings and protein pancakes, Póg's signature xmas sambo is back on the menu.

Sourdough bread filled with turkey, ham, brie, homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo - this special menu item is not to be missed.

See all opening times on the Póg website.

Sando Paradiso

Hen's Teeth, more info here.

A new opening in Dublin's sandwich scene, Sando Paradiso is whacking out some whopping sambos - and now they've introduced some festive favourites.

The Cake Café opens Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm.

Header images via Instagram / The LAB & / Urban Health

Gourmet Food Parlour

Multiple locations, more info here

During this Christmas sambo period we love to see a little bit of variety, and Gourmet Food Parlour are achieving this by having their offering in a toasted ciabatta.

The iconic GFP Christmas Sambo includes roast turkey and baked ham cooked to perfection, topped with Christmas stuffing, warm camembert and fresh rocket.

Andm, following significant demand last year, there will be a vegetarian version of the Christmas Sambo on the menu once again this year! Substituting the ham and turkey for lightly grilled halloumi, the vegetarian version is full of cheesy goodness wrapped with all the veggie-friendly Christmas trimmings!